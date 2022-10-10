Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for an attempted kidnapping suspect in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas.

According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m.

They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a camo gaiter mask, black and blue shoes with black laces, sweats and a hoodie. Deputies say the suspect was driving a maroon or red truck with white stripes.

No details about the victim or their condition have been released at this time.

Deputies also did not go into details about the kidnapping attempt.

If you have any information that could help investigators find this suspect, you're asked to call the WCSO at 479-444-5712.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted kidnapping yesterday evening at approximately... Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 10, 2022

OTHER STORIES: Memphis woman pleads guilty in kidnapping Hot Springs teen case

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device