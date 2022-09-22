Early on the morning of September 22, 2022, the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union in Benton received notification that someone attempted to steal their ATM.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — A pair of disguised thieves attempted to steal an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Benton on Thursday morning.

According to police, the Federal Credit Union that was targeted was located in the Alcoa Community.

The two thieves were captured on surveillance video, where they can be seen trying to yank the machine from its position by using a pickup truck.

Despite multiple attempts at opening the machine, the pair was unsuccessful and even left their truck behind after dragging the ATM for a short amount of time.

There is no other information on leads on the suspects, but Benton police urge anyone with information on the two people involved to contact them.

Until then, they said they would reimburse members for any foreign ATM fees that they incur— all you have to do is bring your receipt showing the fee to their office.