3 arrests made in 2018 homicide case near Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Three people have been arrested in connection with the 37-year-old Christopher Alvard's death in 2018 near Eureka Springs.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced Monday (Feb. 8) that Jason Helms of Holiday Island, Josh Anderson of Berryville and Charles Hanna of Berryville have all been arrested in connection with Alvard's death.

The sheriff's office says this comes after a three-year investigation involving hundreds of investigative hours.

"The Carroll County Sheriffs Office and Arkansas State Police are extremely pleased to finally bring this case to court and ultimately provide closure to the family," Major Jerry Williams with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

Alvard's body was discovered in his home on County Road 116 in Carroll County on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Details surrounding Alvard's death have not been released.