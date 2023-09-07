Investigation underway for fatal Pope County shooting of 17-year-old

The Pope County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 15-year-old teen for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old on Saturday night.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left a 17-year-old male dead on Saturday night.

According to reports, officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Bowers Loop with reports of a gunshot victim.

Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old deceased from a single gunshot wound. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that a 15-year-old suspect had left the scene but he was later found at a home in Russellville.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is being held at a juvenile detention facility as he awaits the filing of formal charges.