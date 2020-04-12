x
Crime

Arrest made in Fort Smith Subway robbery

45-year-old Reginald Curtis was arrested in connection to the robbery.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thursday (Dec. 3), Fort Smith Police arrested 45-year-old Reginald Curtis in connection to the Nov. 28 Aggravated Robbery of the Subway on Grand Avenue. 

Curtis was arrested after being interviewed by detectives and has been charged accordingly, according to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department.

The FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is not looking at any further suspects, but this remains an active investigation. 

Anyone with further information should call 479-709-5100.

