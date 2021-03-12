Police: Arrest made in death of Springdale woman whose body was found off Greenway Trail

Jeremiah Edward Devon was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 48-year-old Wanda Reed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a creek bed in March.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 3, 44-year-old Jeremiah Edward Devon was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 48-year-old Wanda Reed.

Devon was arrested at the Probation and Parole office in Fayetteville without incident and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Reed's body was found in a creek bed near Razorback Greenway Trail on March 26, 2021.

No further information surrounding this case has been released at this time.