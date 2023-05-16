Arkoma man killed in hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Police say John Pemberton was walking at the intersection of Young Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe, which they need the public's help identifying.

ARKOMA, Okla. — Oklahoma law enforcement officials are investigating a hit-and-run that killed long-time Arkoma resident John Aaron Pemberton on Saturday, May 13.

Pemberton's family tells 5NEWS that he was legally blind and well known by the community.

Officers with the Arkoma Police Department say Pemberton was walking at the intersection of Young Street on Main Street in Arkoma, as he did frequently, when he was struck by a black Chevrolet Tahoe just after 11 p.m. on May 13.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of the Tahoe, which they say can be any model between 2007-2014.

According to reports, the vehicle has significant damage to the driver's right side front corner of the vehicle.

Police say that both the headlight and blinker from the driver's side of the vehicle are likely broken and/or missing. They also believe that there may be a large section of the bumper cover missing next to the driver's side tire well.

The driver's side front tire well is also likely missing the inside dirt/mudguard that prevents debris from being slung from the tire into the engine compartment, according to police.

The Arkoma Police Department, with assistance from LeFlore County District Attorney Kevin Merritt's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run.

They released the following photo for reference to the Tahoe they believe to be involved in the crash. Police say the picture does not depict the actual vehicle involved.

If seen, please contact the Arkoma Police Department at 918-875-3381.

