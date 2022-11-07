Police: Woman shot dead in driveway of home, investigation underway

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have started investigating a homicide that left a 57-year-old Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee dead.
According to reports, police found Kristy Marie Taylor shot dead in the driveway of her home near Salem on Saturday around 6 p.m.
Authorities have said that Taylor's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in order to determine the exact manner, cause, and potential time that she was shot.
The investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as more information becomes available.