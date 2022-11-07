Police: Woman shot dead in driveway of home, investigation underway

Arkansas State Police are now investigating after a shooting left a Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee dead in the driveway of her home.

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have started investigating a homicide that left a 57-year-old Fulton County Sheriff's Office employee dead.

According to reports, police found Kristy Marie Taylor shot dead in the driveway of her home near Salem on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Authorities have said that Taylor's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in order to determine the exact manner, cause, and potential time that she was shot.