Arkansas woman dead after police shoot her with ‘less than lethal device’

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State police are investigating a Lawrence County woman's death that occurred around 3:15 Saturday morning, after local officers were sent to check on the woman's wellbeing.

According to reports, Lawrence County sheriff's deputies and local police officers arrived at the home of 44-year-old Jennifer Shirley Saturday morning. Deputies and officers entered the home where they found Shirley, who was inside of her house holding a gun.

Authorities say that Shirley agreed to put away her gun. A law enforcement officer then fired a 'less than lethal' device at Shirley, who then responded by grabbing her gun and opening fire.

Reports state that no fire was returned by reporting officers and that Shirley initially escaped the home uninjured.

According to reports, law enforcement lined the perimeter of the home following the incident and hours later, Arkansas State police were able to communicate with Shirley.

Authorities kept contact with Shirley, until roughly 7:00 a.m. when they noticed smoke coming from inside the residence.

Deputies, emergency responders, and police officers entered the home in order to extinguish the fire, where they found the body of Shirley.

Her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a cause and manner of death.