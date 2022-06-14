Two Arkansas white supremacists sentenced to over 28 years in prison

Two Arkansans were sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 28 years for crimes connected to a white supremacist group known as the 'New Aryan Empire.'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansans were sentenced to 28 years collectively on Tuesday for their involvement with a white supremacist group known as the New Aryan Empire.

According to reports, 46-year-old Carey Mooney of Dover and 39-year-old Michael J. Roberts received their sentencings in connection to a number of activities that were "carried out" for the New Aryan Empire supremacy group.

Officials said that Mooney is receiving a 223-month sentence in federal prison "for her role in kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering."

They said that the kidnapping took place in May of 2017 after Mooney and other members of the New Aryan Empire worked to kidnap a member that they suspected to be working with law enforcement.

This cooperation with law enforcement reportedly violates the policies of New Aryan Empire, which resulted in the victim being held against their will and beaten and stabbed in the leg by Mooney who threatened the victim's life for breaking the policy.

As for Roberts, officials said that he is being sentenced to 118 months after being involved in what is being called a "methamphetamine conspiracy."

Officials said that Roberts sent off a package to California in November of 2016, which contained $40,000. Authorities were able to intercept the package before it reached its destination however.

This happened again in January of 2017, as Roberts sent off another package that contained $24,000 in cash. After investigating, authorities found that he was sending the money as payment to meth shipments he was receiving on a weekly basis.

In total, authorities found that Roberts had "facilitated the distribution of approximately 100-lbs of methamphetamine."

Both Mooney and Roberts were working in connection to the New Aryan Empire when they committed the crimes.