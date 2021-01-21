Former Fayetteville VA pathologist faces sentencing trial after being charged for 3 deaths

His actions, which included working while impaired, accessing patient records and falsifying diagnoses, led to the deaths of three patients.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A former pathologist at the heart of a scandal in which he is accused of working while impaired at the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville will be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter last June.

Robert Levy, 53, pleaded guilty to one charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Mail Fraud in 2020.

His sentencing started Thursday (Jan. 21) and will continue Friday (Jan. 22).

In Arkansas, the base penalty for involuntary manslaughter can carry a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Combined with the Mail Fraud charge, Levy could serve up to 28 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine.

His actions, which included working while impaired, accessing patient records and falsifying diagnoses, led to the deaths of three patients, according to Dak Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Levy concealed his impairment by taking 2-methyl-2-butanol (2M-2B), a chemical substance that enables a person to achieve a state of intoxication but is not detectable in routine drug and alcohol testing methodology, Kees said.

Reviews showed 3,007 of those cases showed an error or misdiagnosis.

Levy first had a complaint of working while intoxicated in October 2015. Levy denied the allegation to a VA "fact-finding panel," according to his indictment. He escaped a DWI charge in 2018 thanks in part to the 2M-2B chemical substance.