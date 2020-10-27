x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Crime

Arkansas suspect identified in 1974 killing of 5-year-old Montana girl

DNA technology has led law enforcement officers to a suspect in the February 1974 killing of a 5-year-old Missoula girl.

MISSOULA, Mont — DNA technology has led law enforcement officers to a suspect in the February 1974 killing of a 5-year-old Missoula girl.

The Missoula County sheriff's office said DNA evidence from the scene of the killing of Siobhan McGuinness matches that of Richard William Davis, who lived in Arkansas at the time of his death in 2012. He would have been 32 when Siobhan was killed. 

DNA evidence from the crime scene partially matched the DNA of a family member of Davis, who had sent a DNA sample into a consumer database. 

Credit: Photo by: Missoula Police Department

It was the same way officers identified the Golden State Killer. 

Related Articles