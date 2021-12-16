Arkansas trooper reportedly okay after being shot in Memphis

Memphis Police officers and Arkansas troopers are in the area of I-55 and McLemore, where law enforcement has the area shut down for the investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Arkansas State Troopers are on the scene after a trooper was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon in Memphis.

Arkansas State Police said the trooper was reported to be okay. They said the trooper was assisting another law enforcement agency at the time of the shooting.

Officers and troopers were in the area of I-55 and McLemore where the shooting happened. Law enforcement shut down the area for a few hours for the investigation.

Further details on what led to the shooting have not yet been released.