Arkansas State Police investigating after dead child found on I-30

Detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly on the westbound lanes of I-30.
BENTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly on the westbound lanes of I-30.

Christa Petty with the Benton Police Department said the situation happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

The initial information came from a driver who called it in as a welfare check, thinking it could have been a baby doll along the side of the interstate.

When police arrived, it was discovered to be a young child. The age or name of the child has not been released at this time.

No other information has been released by the Arkansas State Police. 

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

