Arkansas State Police investigating after dead child found on I-30

BENTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly on the westbound lanes of I-30.

Christa Petty with the Benton Police Department said the situation happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

The initial information came from a driver who called it in as a welfare check, thinking it could have been a baby doll along the side of the interstate.

When police arrived, it was discovered to be a young child. The age or name of the child has not been released at this time.

No other information has been released by the Arkansas State Police.