Arkansas State Police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

A woman was arrested for attempted capital murder after barricading herself inside her home and firing shots at law enforcement.

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an address on Ivy Lane in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31 to investigate a possible theft and serve a felony warrant.

When deputies attempted to speak to the woman at the home, JCSO says she fired a round from inside her trailer almost striking a deputy in the head, and then barricaded herself inside the trailer.

A press release from JCSO states deputies and Arkansas State troopers immediately surrounded the home and called for Ozark SWAT.

While waiting for other agencies to arrive, crews worked to close off the area. While doing so, the woman fired another round out of the trailer striking a Johnson Co. deputy in the lower abdomen, according to the release.

The deputy was taken from the scene by an ambulance. Ozark SWAT was then joined by Crawford County SWAT along with their armored MRAP vehicle.

According to the release, the suspect continued to shoot at officers, deputies and their equipment. It goes on to say a gas agent was deployed at the trailer she was in, eventually forcing her out. She was then taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder among other crimes.

The shooting of the Johnson County deputy is being investigated by Arkansas State Police CID agents.

JCSO says the deputy was originally taken to Johnson Regional Hospital and was later transferred to a Fort Smith hospital where he was kept overnight. JCSO says the deputy is now in good spirits.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens thanked the assisting agencies including the Ozark Police Department, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County EMS, Pafford EMS, Knoxville Fire Department and the Arkansas State Police.

