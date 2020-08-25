Arkansas State Police investigate two murders in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police are now investigating the murders of two Scott County residents whose bodies were discovered Monday (Aug. 24) inside a residence south of Waldron.
Special Agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division were requested by the Scott County Sheriff to conduct the investigation.
The sheriff’s department received a phone call around 1 a.m. Monday from an individual who stated he had cut his foot and needed assistance.
A Sheriff’s Deputy dispatched to the home and after arriving found the murder victims in a bedroom.
The investigation ongoing and more information is expected to be released as early as Tuesday (Aug. 25).
Meanwhile, authorities are attempting to notify the next of kin to the victims.
The victim's identities have not been released at this time.