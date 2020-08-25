Arkansas State Police investigate two murders in Scott County

Deputies responded to a call about an injured person when they found the two murder victims.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark — The Arkansas State Police are now investigating the murders of two Scott County residents whose bodies were discovered Monday (Aug. 24) inside a residence south of Waldron.

Special Agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division were requested by the Scott County Sheriff to conduct the investigation.

The sheriff’s department received a phone call around 1 a.m. Monday from an individual who stated he had cut his foot and needed assistance.

A Sheriff’s Deputy dispatched to the home and after arriving found the murder victims in a bedroom.

The investigation ongoing and more information is expected to be released as early as Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Meanwhile, authorities are attempting to notify the next of kin to the victims.