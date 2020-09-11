Arkansas State Police investigate homicide in Carroll County

Anthony DeAlmedia, 42, was shot and killed Friday (Nov. 6) outside a home south of Berryville.

CARROLL COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating a homicide in Carroll County.

According to ASP, Anthony DeAlmedia, 42, was shot Friday (Nov. 6) outside a residence located at 840 County Road 533 south of Berryville. He was prounced dead at the scene.

Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to lead the case.

Deputies were sent to the location where the shooting occurred when a woman called the sheriff’s department to report the threat of a disturbance that might occur at the residence.

When deputies were outside the home at around 3:40 p.m., they found DeAlmedia’s body and evidence that he had been shot.

A woman who is a suspect in the case was taken from the scene and later released while the investigation continues.