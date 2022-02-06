Arkansas State Troopers are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one man dead.

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark — Arkansas State Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened shortly after midnight on May 17.

According to reports, 32-year-old Travis Frank Sponer was traveling north along Arkansas Highway 9 on his bicycle, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle and died after being sent into a ditch.

Troopers are now asking for help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved with the fatal hit-and-run that took the life of Sponer.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, with a model between 2012 and 2022. Troopers also said that the vehicle appears to be dark red, maroon, or burgundy, with heavy damage on the front passenger side near the headlight.