Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie charged as part of federal drug, gun bust

Rapper Bankroll Freddie is facing several charges related to a federal drug and gun bust in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bankroll Freddie, a well known rapper from Arkansas, has been charged in connection to a federal case that resulted in nearly 50 arrests in November.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Department of Justice announced three federal investigations resulted in 45 arrests.

The operation focused on two gangs, the Every Body Killas (EBK) and the Loady Murder Mobb.

Freddie Gladney III, better known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested along with 34 EBK members which included his father, Freddie Gladney Jr.

Officials say the gang members "voluntarily and intentionally conspired" together to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

Gladney III is facing drug charges related to the possession of cocaine and marijuana.

He also had in possession several firearms, according to court documents.

Gladney III along with his father are facing a total of 16 federal charges.

Law enforcement officials reportedly discovered the gang were funding their operations through large scale sales of marijuana.