Arkansas Department of Health warns of scammers posing as restaurant inspectors

The ADH says scammers have been going into businesses claiming to conduct an "official inspection" and requesting payment.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says there are scammers posing as officials going into restaurants to conduct inspections and asking for money.

The scammers, according to the ADH, have approached businesses recently, claiming to conduct an official restaurant inspection and requesting payment.

"Legitimate ADH Environmental Health Service inspectors carry identification with the agency logo and will always be willing to provide it when asked. ADH inspectors will also never ask for money. You can also call your Local Health Unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection to confirm the identity of an inspector," the ADH said in a press release on Thursday.

Besides restaurants, the ADH conducts inspections on cosmetology, plumbing, natural gas and several other types of businesses. "In any inspection, the same standard applies: an ADH inspector can provide identification and will not request payment."

If you believe you've been contacted by one of these scammers posing as an ADH official, you can report the encounter to the attorney general's office online, by emailing OAG@arkansasag.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

If a business has questions about an inspection or a payment request, the Environmental Health Protection can be reached by calling (501) 661-2171.

