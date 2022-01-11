Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

A 69-year-old Sherwood man was shot and killed after a standoff with Arkansas State Police that lasted around 18 hours.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m.

The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Reed then threatened that he would shoot the officers and that's when the standoff began, according to Arkansas State Police.

He then began negotiations with police while inside his home with his wife. Both were asked to surrender and come outside.

While the standoff was happening, police began evacuating residents around the home on Hollyridge Cove.

Police say that there multiple guns "pre-positioned inside the home" in second floor windows.

Reed's wife in a separate phone call told police that she was hiding in a secure room on the third floor of the house.

Around midnight, Reed allegedly aimed a laser gunsight at a SWAT team with the Arkansas State Police. Members of the SWAT team then countered with gunfire and Reed returned fire.

Police and Reed exchanged gunfire sporadically for about three hours. Reed was then fatally shot "as he made his way toward a .50 caliber rifle" that was mounted near his front door.

The wife was not injured during the gunfire. She is being questioned by investigators, but is not being held in connection to the incident.

Seven state troopers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the standoff.