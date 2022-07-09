Arkansas police officers injured after being shot with fireworks

Multiple juveniles and young adults were arrested after shooting fireworks at a group of Texarkana officers, leaving many injured and one hospitalized.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Several officers in Texarkana were injured after being assaulted with fireworks on July 4, 2022 by a group of young adults and juveniles.

Felony warrants were issued for nine individuals on July 8, 2022 for this incident, which left one officer hospitalized.

Each person responsible will be charged with the following: aggravated assault, 2nd degree battery, terroristic act, and criminal mischief.

Since releasing the felony warrants, The Patrol Division has arrested three juveniles and two adults out of the nine wanted individuals.

They are still looking for two juveniles and two adults with active felony warrants for their arrest.

The two adults are 19-year-old Tavree Green and 21-year-old Irijah Price from Texarkana.

The Criminal Investigation Division expects to issue additional felony warrants for individuals involved in the crime.