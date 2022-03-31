Four Arkansas officers fatally shoot person who was holding metal pipe

A person died in Atkins after being shot by four law enforcement officers as they allegedly came toward them with a piece of metal pipe.

ATKINS, Ark. — A suspect believed to be involved in an attempted residential break-in Wednesday, March 30 in Atkins has died after being shot by police.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a person died after being shot by four law enforcement officers as he allegedly came toward them with a piece of metal pipe.

The name of the suspect has not yet been confirmed.

Atkins police officers were called to the West Main Street area around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night after the suspect attempted to break-in to a resident.

Later, two Atkins police officers and two Pope County sheriff’s deputies saw the suspect outside a second residence also on West Main Street.

According to initial reports, the suspect began approaching the law enforcement officer, who was armed with a piece of metal pipe. Commands were reportedly given to the suspect to drop the pipe, but police say were ignored.

As the suspect continued to come toward the four officers, each fired their weapons, eventually leading to the suspect dying at the scene.

The body of the suspect was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the cause and manner of death will be determined and confirmation of his identity.

The state police investigation will be submitted to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to use in a determination whether the use of deadly force by the deputies and police officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.

There is no information on the current administrative status of the law enforcement officers following the incident.