Stuttgart officer dead after overnight shooting, police confirm

Arkansas State Police have confirmed that an officer in Stuttgart has died following a fatal overnight shooting that left one other person injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have now confirmed that an officer in Stuttgart has died following a fatal overnight shooting that left one other person injured.

There's currently no information on what led up to the shooting, the officer's name, or the identity of the person that was injured.

Authorities with Arkansas State Police said that they will provide more information as the investigation continues.