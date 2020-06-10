Arkansas man wanted for Camden homicides arrested in California

Jory Worthen is accused of murdering his girlfriend Alyssa and her 4-year-old son Braydon in 2019.

BURBANK, Calif. — An Arkansas man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in Camden in 2019 has been captured in California.

Jory Worthen was arrested by US Marshals in Burbank, California after being on the run and wanted for two homicides that occurred in Camden, Arkansas in 2019.

Worthen is accused of murdering his girlfriend Alyssa and her 4-year-old son Braydon.

Immediately after the murders, Worthen fled in Alyssa’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington.

The Western Arkansas US Marshals Task Force was brought into the investigation to assist since Worthen had crossed state lines and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The investigative efforts by all agencies involved with Worthen led them to a hotel in Burbank, California Monday (Oct. 5) evening.

After being identified by law enforcement, Worthen ran from US Marshals and local law enforcement, but was found and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Worthen is being held on the state warrant for Murder awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.