Arkansas man accused of 2 murders on US Marshal's Most Wanted List

The US Marshals have put 24-year-old Jory Worthen on their Top 15 Most Wanted List.

Worthen is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon in their Camden home last year.

According to reports, Worthen is to believed to have fled north, and so the Marshals want to bring him in.

Between the Marshals and Camden police, authorities are offering a total of $32,000 in reward money for any information that would lead to his arrest.

Worthen is said to have a distinctive tattoo on his forearm with "Matthew 7:6."