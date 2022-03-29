Police: Arkansas man pepper sprayed after trying to steal entire rack of candy

A man was arrested Sunday for attempting to rob a Little Rock store after being told he could not buy alcohol.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police officers responded to the Stop-N-Go Mart on South Woodrow after the store owner reportedly pepper sprayed a man who attempted to rob the store after being told he could not buy alcohol on a Sunday.

According to the police report, when the owner refused to sell the man alcohol, the suspect got "upset" and then wanted to buy a cigar.

The owner denied him service because of the man "repeatedly entering into his business and causing disturbances."

Police said this further enraged the man who then "took a handful of change that was on display near the counter as a community change tray typically would be."

The store owner told police the man continued to cuss at him and said if he wasn't going to be sold anything, he'd take an entire candy rack display.

The suspect then "began to drag the candy rack display out of the store" the report states. When the owner tried to physically stop him from leaving the store with the candy display, a struggle ensued and the suspect was pepper-sprayed by the owner.

After being pepper-sprayed, the man fled the store without the display.

Officers spoke to a nearby store owner who said the suspect was banned from their store because he had routinely stolen "miscellaneous items that did not belong to him."