Arkansas principal charged for murder after wife suffered fatal injury

Rocky Dodson has been charged with second degree murder for the death of his wife Amanda Dodson.

BOONE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Police have arrested a high school principal and charged him with murder for the death of his wife.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson, deputies responded to a house in Omaha, Arkansas in relation to the death of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson.

Roberson said that the investigation and medical examiner findings revealed evidence that she died from a "severe injury."

Officials then arrested her husband, 52-year-old Rocky Dodson, and charged him with second degree murder.

He is being held at the sheriff's department jail with bond pending.

Dodson was the principal of the Omaha High School and has been placed on administrative leave.