Arkansas man killed on vacation in New Orleans during carjacking

Logan Co. man Paul Holt was killed during a carjacking in New Orleans where he was set to go on a birthday cruise with his wife.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A Logan County man is dead after being shot and killed on Saturday. 62-year-old Paul Holt of Delaware, Arkansas tried rescuing his wife from an attempted carjacking in New Orleans when he was shot.

Holt was in New Orleans with his wife over the weekend preparing for a cruise to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he was shot and killed outside a New Orleans hotel Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said that "This was a carjacking," and that "[The suspect] was trying to get a car and money."

Chief Travis says the incident was caught on surveillance video, and that the suspect, 18-year-old Ladarrius Evans, was standing in a nearby stairway watching the Holts pack their car.

Chief Travis said that "The suspect came down the stairway, approached the car, and grabbed the door before opening it. [He pulled] her from the car, took her purse, and pushed her to the ground."

Evans attempts to drive off, but Paul Holt came back.

Chief Travis said that Holt "approached the car, struck the windows, grabbed the driver's door, and opened it to grab the suspect" who allegedly shot and killed Holt.

"[Holt] fell back, clenched his fist, and fell to the ground," said Chief Travis.

Holt was taken to the hospital but later died.

Detectives found the stolen car a mile from the hotel, next to Evans' home who Chief Travis says confessed to everything while stating that the shooting was an accident.

Chief Travis said that "anytime you commit an armed robbery and a firearm is discharged. It's not an accident. It's attempted murder, or in this case, it’s murder."

Evans was arrested and faces several charges including first-degree murder and carjacking.

