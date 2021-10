A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Terry Adams, whose body was found along U.S. 63 about four miles south of Warren.

WARREN, Ark. — A south Arkansas man has been jailed on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of a man who was found lying along a highway earlier this week.

Arkansas State Police say 44-year-old Tony McCoy of Warren was arrested late Tuesday.

He’s accused in the death of 38-year-old Terry Adams of Warren, whose body was discovered Monday along U.S. 63 about four miles south of Warren.

State police say Adams was shot to death.