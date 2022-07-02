Police searching for Arkansas man after holding daughter hostage in Cleburne County home

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is searching for 44-year-old Joseph Herrera after a hostage situation in Pangburn early Sunday morning.

PANGBURN, Ark. — Cleburne County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after a hostage situation in Pangburn on Sunday, Feb. 6.

According to the authorities, deputies arrived at a house on Chinkapin Drive just outside of Pangburn after a caller claimed that 44-year-old Joseph Herrera was holding his daughter hostage after an altercation.

The complainant, who shared the daughter with Herrera, told deputies Herrera took their daughter hostage after a fight.

The Heber Springs SWAT team along with Arkansas State Police SWAT and a negotiation team were called.

Late Sunday morning, the Arkansas State Police SWAT team "was able to rescue the daughter, and the search for Joseph is on-going."

Herrera is wanted for terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm, and "several other charges."

Deputies are asking the public for help in finding Herrera.