Arkansas man gets 2 years in prison for virus relief fraud

Benjamin Hayford went to numerous banks, providing lenders with fake documents so they would cover payroll expenses that didn’t exist.

TULSA, Okla. — A former Walmart manager has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in small business loans intended for coronavirus relief in Oklahoma.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic were given forgivable loans for job retention and other expenses.