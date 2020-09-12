x
Arkansas man gets 2 years in prison for virus relief fraud

Benjamin Hayford went to numerous banks, providing lenders with fake documents so they would cover payroll expenses that didn’t exist.

TULSA, Okla. — A former Walmart manager has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraudulently seeking more than $8 million in small business loans intended for coronavirus relief in Oklahoma. 

The U.S. Department of Justice says Benjamin Hayford went to numerous banks, providing lenders with fake documents so they would cover payroll expenses that didn’t exist.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic were given forgivable loans for job retention and other expenses. 

Hayford pleaded guilty in August to one count of bank fraud and four counts of false statements to a financial institution. 

