Bentonville man facing charges of assault, rape after years of reported abuse

A report from the BVPD recounts at least nine alleged incidents spanning between 2020 and 2022 when Crawford abused a woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD), Bentonville man Andre Crawford is facing charges of aggravated assault, rape, harassment, and possession of controlled substances after allegedly abusing a woman for years.

A report from the BVPD recounts at least nine alleged incidents spanning between Nov. 2020 and April 2022 when Crawford physically abused a woman, and on multiple occasions sexually assaulted her afterward. The woman told police that she was afraid to report the abuse because of Crawford's alleged positions at both Walmart as a senior director and a women's shelter as a member of the board.

Walmart has stated that Crawford "has not been with the company since April 2023."

The report also states that authorities were able to get pictures of the women's injuries sustained after many of the alleged assaults.

BVPD says that during a search warrant, ten different types of steroid vials and pills were found, along with marijuana cigarettes.

According to the report, two arrest warrants for assault in 2008 and 2009 were located in Crawford's criminal history.

Crawford is currently out on bail, and his arraignment is set for Sept. 18.

Crawford is facing multiple charges including:

Aggravated assault (three counts)

(three counts) Rape (two counts)

(two counts) Harassing communications

Terroristic threatening

Possession of controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device