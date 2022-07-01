Arkansas man found guilty for sexually abusing 2 children in Texas

Carl Gordon, 50, was convicted by a federal jury on May 7, 2021, in Texas, where evidence showed that he had sexually abused two children while in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — A Hot Springs has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after an investigation uncovered evidence of three decades of sexual abuse toward children across four states.

Carl Gordon, 50, was convicted by a federal jury on May 7, 2021, in Texas, where evidence showed that he had sexually abused two children in December 2018 and July 2019 at homes in Fort Bliss.

The trial also revealed through testimony that he had sexually abused one of the minors over many years since the child was seven years old.

Over the course of 30 decades, the US District Court in western Texas said in a statement, Gordon had "engaged in a pattern of sexually abusing minor children for nearly three decades. This conduct occurred in Arkansas, California, Tennessee and Texas."

District Judge David Guaderrama ordered Gordon to pay $20,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Fund in addition to 50 years in prison.

Gordon was arrested in December 2019 at an airport in Atlanta after returning from a work assignment in Baghdad, Iraq and has remained in custody since the arrest.