Arkansas man charged with capital murder for mother believed to be in Hawaii

An Arkansas man is being charged with capital murder after police located the remains of his mother in their home. The man claimed his mother was in Hawaii prior.

CONWAY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is being charged with capital murder after police located the remains of his mother in their home.

The incident began on June 24 when Conway police received a request from family members that were concerned about the welfare of 68-year-old Nancy Glover-Warren.

The family had been unable to contact her by phone and had only received text messages from Nancy since late April.

According to those text messages, Nancy claimed to have traveled to Hawaii.

Police then traveled to her home on Zachary Trail, but said they were unable to make contact with anyone at the house.

Shortly after the officers' departure from the home, family members said that they received additional text messages from Nancy. They also spoke to her son, 49-year-old Raymond Martin Jr., who lives with Nancy.

Raymond reassured family members that Nancy was safe in Hawaii, while answering any other questions they had.

Officers also questioned Raymond, to which he stated that he communicates with Nancy weekly.

During her "trip" to Hawaii, Nancy’s social media accounts also posted updates indicating that she was there.

A breakthrough came in on July 5 when a friend of Nancy’s reported that during a text conversation, Nancy sent a photo of a beach that was claimed to be Hawaii.

After further investigation, police determined that the photo was not original and was instead sourced from Google. Conway police were contacted again, and detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence on Zachary Trail.

A day later on July 6, detectives served the search warrant and discovered Nancy’s remains inside the home.

Raymond Martin Jr. was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center on the following charges: capital murder, abuse of a corpse, forgery, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and theft of property.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.