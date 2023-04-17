Police: Arkansas man arrested after 'violent' threat against elementary school

Arkansas State Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for "threatening to commit an act of mass violence" against an elementary school.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for "threating to commit an act of mass violence" against an elementary school.

According to authorities, the arrest happened on Wednesday, April 12, as police took Keshawn Jamal Hawkins into custody.

Police said that the threat from Hawkins came through social media, with it later being reported to school administration at the Lafayette County Elementary School.

Arkansas State Police were made aware of the threat on April 6 and worked with U.S. Marshals and Camden police to make the arrest of Hawkins.