Arkansas man to serve 30 years in prison for child porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Lonoke County man has been sentence to 30 years in prison for possession of child porn, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Nathan Williams, 56, was arrested in April 2021 in North Little Rock by special agents with the Attorney General's Office as well as with police after after he gave his cellphone to authorities.
Special agents reportedly found over 1,000 images and videos of "child sexual abuse material." Some children were allegedly younger than five years old.
He pleaded guilty to his charges in Lonoke County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to be suspended. He will have to register as a sex offender.
“Each time these horrific photos are shared by these predators, the children are revictimized,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement officers and legal team, Williams has pleaded guilty to possession and will now spend years in jail for his predatory and illegal actions.”