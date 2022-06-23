Police: Arkansas detention officer dies in jail shooting

Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one guard dead.

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one correctional officer dead.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, June 22 in Perryville.

State police special agents were called to the jail by the sheriff’s department to begin the investigation.

The jail guard was reportedly fatally shot a 37-year-old man being booked into the jail.

Police have not revealed the name of the suspect or the victim and have not released any details on the actual shooting.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the circumstances of the apparent homicide.