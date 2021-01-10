Arkansas homicides saw nearly 30% increase in 2020, FBI data shows

"This year-to-year increase of 30% is the largest increase that the FBI has seen since it began tracking Uniform Crime Data."

ARKANSAS, USA — New FBI data released this week illustrated a startling picture of a very violent 2020.

For the first time in four years, there was an increase in the number of violent crimes around the nation.

According to the data for 2020, violent crime increased by 5.6% from 2019 nationwide. Murders across the country accounted for a big chunk of that jump.

Specifically here in Arkansas homicides increased by 30%, according to Special Agent in Charge for the Little Rock FBI in Little Rock, James Dawson.

"This year to year increase of 30% is the largest increase that the FBI has seen since it began tracking Uniform Crime Data," he said.

It's not only a statewide issue, but Dawson said, a nationwide phenomenon.

Violent crimes, specifically homicides, breaking records in 2020.

"It is occurring around the state, but it predominantly takes place in our most urban areas, in our large metropolitan areas," he said.

Based on 92% of the law enforcement agencies in Arkansas that contribute to the FBI's database, Dawson said many of these are happening inside homes.

"Which means that there's either a familiar relationship between the individuals involved, the subject and the victim, or it means it's people that they know," he said.

Dawson said a lot of things play into these numbers, such as drugs, specifically medical marijuana, and neighborhood-based gangs.

As far as the pandemic's impact: he doesn't believe that's a significant factor.

"The jury is out on that, there's not a complete understanding of the long term impact of coronavirus upon crime in the United States," Dawson said.

Molly Smith, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, disagrees though.

She said between the economic hardships and quarantines, COVID could've played a role.

"We've taken away a lot of people's ability to meet up with friends or go do things that they would normally do, that would allow them to let off the steam and so we're seeing them express it a little bit different way," Smith said.

Political unrest, police brutality, and an increase in gun ownership didn't help either, according to Smith.

Instead, all of it rose to the surface at the same time.

"It's everything sort of coming together to create this. Sort of like powder keg of what's going on. It's not just one thing, it's a lot of things put together that all together are creating this big concern," Smith said.

According to Dawson, Pine Bluff is experiencing one of the highest levels of violent crime per capita in the state.