Police: Woman dead in Arkansas shooting, three others injured

Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a Gould residence on Sunday morning, which left one woman dead and three others wounded.

GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould home on Sunday morning, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders dead at the scene.

Officers also located 38-year-old Tasha Hensley, 48-year-old Terrence Loudermilk, and 55-year-old Tony R. Lewis who were all wounded.

Both Hensley and Loudermilk were taken to the hospital. Reports state that Hensley was in stable condition, and Loudermilk was in surgery on Sunday evening.

Gould is located a little over 33 miles southeast of Pine Bluff.

Lewis was taken into custody by Gould police. He was then treated and released by the hospital. He has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Lincon County Detention Center.

Reports said that both Hensley and Lewis were residents of the home, and state police found various firearms inside.

Sanders' body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.