Arkansas doctor accused of sexually assaulting medical patients in 2 counties

A Washington County judge has issued an arrest warrant against Dr. Adam Maass, who was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a medical patient.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On June 10, a Washington County judge issued an arrest warrant against Dr. Adam Maass, who was accused of two counts of sexual assault against a medical patient.

The latest warrant comes days after Dr. Maass was booked into the Benton County jail after the Cave Springs Police Department received a sexual assault complaint in February 2022. The victim told police that Dr. Maass had touched her breast without her consent during a medical exam, officials said.

Cave Springs Police said they have received at least 10 other complaints from women who have reported similar experiences with Dr. Maass.

The Washington County charges stem from October and November 2021 incidents where Dr. Maass allegedly "engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion" resulting in two charges of second-degree sexual assault by the Washington County prosecutor.

Court records state that he also had been censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document the breast exams.

5NEWS spoke to a woman who was a patient of Dr. Maass who says he touched her inappropriately. She chose to remain anonymous at this time.

According to Main Street Medical Associates, Dr. Maass has been in endocrinology for 17 years.

Dr. Maass appeared in Benton County court virtually on June 9 where a judge set his bond at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for July 18.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.