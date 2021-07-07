Arkansas deputy shot Hunter Brittain in neck, autopsy shows

According to the autopsy report on Hunter Brittain, a Lonoke County deputy shot him in the neck, causing his death.

According to the autopsy report on Hunter Brittain, the bullet initially went through his upper right shoulder, then into the right side of his neck affecting his trachea, esophagus, and left jugular vein.

Brittain died at the hospital following the shooting. He was fatally shot by former Lonoke County Sergeant Mike Davis during a traffic stop.

Brittain's family said he was test driving his truck after repairing the transmission at a nearby body shop before he was pulled over by Davis.

Davis was later fired after it was discovered that he did not turn on his body camera before or during the incident. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2013.

Lawyers of the family plan on filing a wrongful death suit.