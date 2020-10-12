Arkansas couple pleads guilty to disturbing an archeological site on the Buffalo River

The couple admitted they went to the park on Aug. 29, 2015, to search for rocks and artifacts, including Native American arrowheads.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two people pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday (Dec. 10) to unlawfully excavating and damaging archaeological resources in Buffalo National River, a National Park under the control of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In U.S. District Court hearings, Michael L. Walters, age 64, of Heber Springs, and Yvonne Jenay Walters, age 55, formerly of Heber Springs, each pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging violation of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

Previously, a federal grand jury indicted both defendants for violation of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, damage to U.S. property and theft of U.S. property.

According to the plea agreement filed in this case, on Aug. 29, 2015, U.S. Park Rangers patrolling the Grinders Ferry area of the Buffalo National River saw Yvonne Walters taking rocks and minerals from a gravel bar.

Rangers then found Michael Walters digging nearby, in what park records list as a prehistoric archaeological site.

The couple admitted they had come to the park to search for rocks and artifacts, including Native American arrowheads. Further investigation revealed the couple had been to the same area previously to dig for rocks and artifacts.

Court records state that both were involved in searching for, locating, excavating, trading, and selling artifacts, and actively engaged in social media group communities with the same interests.

Michael and Yvonne Walters’ sentences will be determined by the court at a later date, following the U.S. Probation Office’s completion of a presentence investigation.

Based on their guilty pleas, the maximum penalties for each defendant include imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of up to $100,000.

The paid also agreed to forfeit artifacts, tools and equipment, and to pay $4,111 restitution to the National Park Service.

The case was investigated by special agents of the National Park Service, Investigative Services Branch, and U.S. Park Rangers at Buffalo National River.