Arkansas couple accused of child abuse in Tulsa after 2-year-old dies in care

An Arkansas couple is being accused of child abuse and child neglect after a 2-year-old died in their care while in Tulsa.

Example video title will go here for this video

TULSA, Okla. — An Arkansas couple is being accused of child abuse and child neglect after a 2-year-old died in their care while in Tulsa.

According to police reports, authorities were sent to Quality Suites on Wednesday in order to help the Tulsa Fire Department treat a 2-year-old who was in cardiac arrest.

Upon the arrival of officers, the child was pronounced dead by medical responders.

Reports said that the 2-year-old and her 3-year-old sister were both left in the care of Nakita Alexander and Torrez Smith, who are from Arkansas.

Authorities conducted interviews which is where Smith admitted that he spanked the 2-year-old child on the butt with a belt earlier that day on Wednesday.

Medical examiners and detectives investigated and found that the 2-year-old had "loop patterned" injuries on their butt, with "several other unexplained injuries" being found the head and other areas of the child.

Smith said that the 2-year-old and 3-year-old were in his care as he and Alexander volunteered to help the biological mother, who needed assistance due to a childbirth recently.

According to Smith, he and Alexander were the only two caretakers for the children at the time and that they had been in their care since June 19.

Smith and Alexander said that they traveled to Tulsa in order to visit with friends, taking the children with them and arriving at the Quality Suites on Tuesday evening.

According to the police report, hotel surveillance video captured Smith and Alexander as they exited a vehicle with the two children.

Authorities said that Smith can be seen carrying the 2-year-old victim in his arms before laying the child on the vehicle as the victim appeared "limp" and "unconscious."

The report states that Smith then covered the 2-year-old with a towel and placed the child into the passenger seat of the car.

The 2-year-old was later removed from the seat and carried into the hotel by Smith, as Alexander and the child's older sister followed behind.

Authorities said that hotel surveillance showed the group arrived at 8:44 p.m., and that 911 was called at 9:10 p.m.

Smith also stated the children "were always with [he and Alexander]" during their time in Tulsa.