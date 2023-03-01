FBI agent gets 3 years probation for evidence destruction in Arkansas corruption case

Judge PK Holmes ordered Cessario to three years of probation and six months of in-home detention with no location monitoring.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former FBI agent was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to destroying evidence in a corruption case involving a former Arkansas state senator.

According to the United States Department of Justice, in August 2022, former FBI Special Agent Robert F. Cessario pleaded guilty to erasing his government laptop hard drive with the intent to impact the outcome of the findings of the investigation.

On Jan. 5, 2023, he was sentenced to three years probation— avoiding prison time and six months of in-home detention with no location monitoring. He also must pay a $25,000 fine and has to submit to a search of his personal property.

The case that was being investigated was that of Arkansas State Senator Jon Woods, along with two co-defendants. Woods was accused and convicted of corruption-related charges, and has since sought retrials.

Meanwhile, Woods has served four years of an 18-year sentence.

Fort Smith citizens, enraged by the evidence of FBI corruption, called for justice days before the sentencing.

In 2020, an appeal for Woods's sentence on the basis of the destruction of evidence was denied.

