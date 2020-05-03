x
Arkansas Children's Hospital contacts FBI after cybersecurity threat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Children's Hospital's Facebook page, a recent cybersecurity threat took place and they have contacted the FBI in response.

The hospital also has contacted an external digital forensics firm. ACH says that at this time, patient care services are available, however, some appointments and procedures may be delayed.

"Our team has protocols and practices in place to keep our patients safe during these scenarios," ACH said in the Facebook post. "We do not yet have a timeline for repairs but hope to have more information available soon."

The FBI said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

