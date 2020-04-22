Arkansas AG files petition to uphold Mauricio Torres conviction

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a petition to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty verdicts for the death of his 6-year-old son.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a petition with the Arkansas Supreme Court to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty verdicts for the death of his 6-year-old son.

This comes after a Benton County judge granted a mistrial in Torres' case after his stepson charged him in court when asked about past sexual abuse.

If the petition is granted, it would overrule the Benton County judge's decision, and a jury would only have to decide Torres' punishment.

"The petition urges the Arkansas Supreme Court to declare that Torres is only entitled to a new sentencing proceeding and not a new trial to determine his guilt. I will continue to seek justice for six-year old Isaiah, who died a brutal and horrific death," Rutledge said.

50-year-old Torres, of Bella Vista, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of his son in 2015.

Torres has been convicted twice for the death of his son.