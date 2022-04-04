Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

32-year-old Charles Carswell was shot and killed by Oklahoma Troopers after he allegedly opened fire during a vehicle pursuit.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a robbery suspect was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a pursuit near Oklahoma City.

After being contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona, about a stolen vehicle driven by a robbery suspect, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the vehicle in Canadian County, located west of Oklahoma City, on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol alleges that while pursuing the vehicle, the suspect fired at troopers through his vehicle’s rear window.

After stopping the vehicle on a turnpike located northeast of Oklahoma City, troopers fatally shot the suspect after he allegedly got out and fired at officers.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Charles Carswell.

