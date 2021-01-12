Appeals court upholds sentence of former VA pathologist

Robert Levy pleaded guilty to misdiagnosing a patient with small cell carcinoma who died after being treated for a type of cancer he didn’t have.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court has upheld the 20-year prison sentence for a former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he misdiagnosed.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected arguments by Robert Levy's attorneys that the sentence was unreasonable.

