Former Arkansas deputy to be charged with manslaughter in death of Hunter Brittain

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Pope County prosecuting attorney Jeff Phillips said in a statement Wednesday that he will announce the decision on whether or not to charge a Lonoke County deputy in the shooting death of Hunter Brittain.

On Friday, Sept. 17, special prosecuting attorney, Jeff Phillips, announced an arrest warrant has been issued for former Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis in the death of Hunter Brittain.

According to the prosecutor, Davis will be charged with manslaughter. If convicted, he could face 3-10 years in prison. Bond hearing will take place Monday, Sept. 20.

This past June, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was test driving his truck after making repairs early in the morning when he was pulled over by former Lonoke County Sgt. Mike Davis.

Friends and family of Hunter Brittain waited outside of the courthouse in Russellville awaiting prosecutor’s decision on charges in the Lonoke Co. teens death.

Friends and family of Hunter Brittain wait outside of Pope Co. courthouse in Russellville awaiting prosecutor's decision on charges in the Lonoke Co. teens death. The 17-year-old was killed by Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Sgt. Michael Davis in June.